RCMP south of Edmonton are trying to track down two suspects believed to have been involved in an early morning break-and-enter at a car dealership.

Officers were called to the Legacy Dodge Dealership at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a masked man was seen outside.

A pickup truck with a female passenger was also believed to be involved.

Police said as an officer responded to the incident, the member discharged his firearm and the pickup truck fled.

Maskwacis RCMP pursued the truck, and Ponoka RCMP later took over the pursuit – but the vehicle did not stop.

Later on, police found the truck abandoned, and police found the truck had been stolen in Nisku.

Leduc RCMP are investigating the break and enter, and ASIRT is investigating the discharge of the officer’s firearm.