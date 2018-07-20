Police in Jasper are trying to find and identify two suspects who are believed to have used a stolen credit card to buy products at two stores earlier this week.

RCMP said on Wednesday, July 18, a male and female suspect used a stolen credit card to make purchases worth about $2,000 at the two stores.

The pair was captured on surveillance video, and Jasper RCMP released stills taken from video in an effort to identify them.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Jasper detachment at 780-852-4421 or call local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).