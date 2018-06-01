Police are asking for the public’s help to track down the rightful owner of a wedding DVD, found earlier this week in a ditch off a rural road.

RCMP said on May 29, a citizen turned in a DVD they had found in a ditch on Range Road 260.

Details on the DVD indicate Kevin and Nancy got married, and the wedding took place on July 23, 2005.

It’s believed the ceremony may have been held in a “Health Science Centre.”

Police have tried to locate the owners, but without success. Anyone with details that could help police track down the couple is asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472.