Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman in her 50s, who is believed to be behind a number of targeted thefts from seniors’ homes.

Police said Catherine McAlinden, 52, is suspected of targeting a number of seniors’ residential complexes in Edmonton and Strathcona County.

It’s believed the suspect uses the intercom system to enter the building, before knocking on doors for individual suites posing as a home care worker or visitor for another resident.

EPS said the accused asks to use the phone, or for a drink of water to get inside the suite, and then steals items including cash, wallets, purses, bank cards and watches.

Reports have also indicated McAlinden has asked for change for counterfeit $100 bills, in order to pay for a taxi.

Investigators said her victims are on average 80 years old.

It’s believed McAlinden was involved in about 15 reported cases since March 29, 2018.

Police are working with property managers at complexes targeted in these cases to help ensure tenants are aware of appropriate safety measures for admitting visitors.

Anyone with information on the McAlinden’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).