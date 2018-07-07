Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Search underway for two-year-old missing near northwestern Alberta river
Grande Prairie RCMP searching for the two-year-old who went missing at the Wapiti River Friday, July 6, 2018. (William Vavrek)
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 11:17AM MDT
A two-year-old boy disappeared while he was with his family near a northwestern Alberta river Friday night.
RCMP, STARS Air Ambulance and a Grande Prairie search and rescue team responded to the Wapiti River and started the search at the Canfor Bridge.
Police called off the search at 11 p.m. until the morning.
RCMP ask the public to stay away from the area while they search.