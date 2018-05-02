Slave Lake RCMP are investigating after a youth reportedly fell into the Athabasca River.

RCMP were called at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, over reports a youth had fallen from the Highway 2 bridge into the river.

Search efforts began immediately, and police said officers, crews with Slave Lake Search and Rescue and the local fire department were searching along the river Wednesday morning.

RCMP did not release details on the identity of the youth, saying they had to wait until family had been notified.

