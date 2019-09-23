When the musical WAITRESS takes the stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in November, two local girls will be sharing a starring role.

The Tony-nominated show is holding local auditions for the role of Lulu, the young daughter of the main character Jenna. Two girls, aged four or five, will play the part for the Edmonton run of the production.

The show tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie baker waiting tables at a diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her daughter Lulu is a bright spot in her life.

Auditions were held Monday at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Space was limited to only 60 applicants.