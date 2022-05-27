Searching for pic-a-nic baskets? Grizzly bears spotted in Jasper townsite

Two "teenage" grizzly bears were spotted in the backyard of a Jasper home. (Credit: Joshua Schaefer) Two "teenage" grizzly bears were spotted in the backyard of a Jasper home. (Credit: Joshua Schaefer)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.

'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island