EDMONTON -- The first seasonal parking ban of 2020 will be lifted at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The parking ban came into effect Wednesday night.

The city says the majority of arterial and collector roadways have been cleared, as well as priority city-maintained sidewalks, bike lanes and pathways.

“We thank Edmontonians for their support in moving their vehicles, which allowed our crews to safely and efficiently clear the roads and ensure safe and reliable travel,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor for infrastructure field operations.

“With cold temperatures expected over the next few days, crews will continue to monitor conditions, clear roads and apply sand and chip to increase traction.”

During the ban, vehicles had to be removed from major and collector roads, bus routes and roads designated with seasonal parking ban signs.

Any vehicles left in those areas were subject to being tagged and towed, with the city set to give the number of tickets issued on Monday.

A seasonal parking ban is declared when more than 10 centimetres of snow accumulates.