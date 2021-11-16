Season's first snowstorm wallops Edmonton and area

EDMONTON -

The capital region's first snowstorm of the season saw semis jackknifed on provincial highways, school bus service cancelled, and warnings sent to drivers about poor road conditions.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow was expected to fall in Edmonton over Monday night and Tuesday morning.

City road-clearing crews were sent out early Tuesday morning, focusing on main commuter routes. An update on the work will come at 11 a.m. from Edmonton's supervisor of infrastructure operations, who will also announce a 48-hour parking ban beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

TRAFFIC DIRECTED AROUND JACKKNIFED SEMI

Between 5:30 and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 17 crashes were reported to Edmonton police. No one was hurt, but three were classified as hit-and-runs and 14 resulted in some kind of property damage.

On Anthony Henday Drive, between the 127 Street and 97 Street exits, a jackknifed semi cut off traffic across several lanes. Police were still redirecting drivers off of 97 Street as of 9:30 a.m.

A school bus also ended up on its side in the centre median of east Anthony Henday. RCMP said a driver and their two kids were on board, but none were hurt.

The day before, 88 collisions were reported to Edmonton police, three of which left people injured.

WARNING TO DRIVERS

City police in Edmonton and Mounties around the capital region warned drivers of high wind, poor visibility, and snow and ice.

Truckers were asked to avoid Highway 15 near Fort Saskatchewan and 17 Street south of Baseline in Sherwood Park, where transport trucks had been unable to drive the slope early Tuesday morning.

School bus service was cancelled by the Greater St. Albert Catholic and Aspen View Public school divisions.