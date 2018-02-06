The City of Edmonton announced the seasonal parking ban that went into effect over the weekend, would end late Tuesday night.

The parking ban was called overnight on Saturday, February 3 – and officials announced Tuesday that it would end at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The city said crews removed more than 13,000 cubic meters of snow from city streets.

As this parking ban ends, the city said neighbourhood blading would continue, with details on the schedule posted online.