Edmonton’s seasonal parking ban implemented on Saturday night after a big snowfall will end on Monday at 11:59 p.m.

The city said enforcement will continue until then, and when the ban is lifted, residents will be allowed to park curbside again.

The fine for leaving a vehicle on the street during a parking ban is $100. If a vehicle is not moved after a second ticket, it is then towed for $175.

Neighbourhood blading starts on Tuesday morning. Edmontonians can find out when their area will be plowed at edmonton.ca/blading.