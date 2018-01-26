City of Edmonton officials said a parking ban would take effect over the weekend, after heavy snow fell in the Edmonton-area overnight.

The city said seasonal parking bans are declared after “significant snowfall” prompts plowing on major roadways. Once a ban is in effect, vehicles parked on affected routes could be tagged and towed.

As of about 5 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada estimated between 10 and 13 centimetres of snow fell in Edmonton.

The city said the parking ban will go into effect at midnight Saturday. While the ban is in place, drivers arek asked to not park on marked routes until the ban is lifted.

Edmonton police said officers were called to a total 11 collisions between 6 and 9 a.m. Friday morning – two of those collisions resulted in injuries, and one was a hit and run.

Police advised drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions, giving themselves extra time to reach their destinations.

More to come…