Edmonton’s seasonal parking ban implemented on Saturday night after a big snowfall ended on Monday at 11:59 p.m.

The city handed out 1,318 tickets and towed 168 vehicles.

The fine for leaving a vehicle on the street during a parking ban is $100. If a vehicle is not moved after a second ticket, it is then towed for $175.

Neighbourhood blading started on Tuesday morning. Edmontonians can find out when their area will be plowed at edmonton.ca/blading.