EDMONTON -- The province confirmed a second case of COVID-19 at the Edmonton General Continuing Care site on Monday.

The first case at the site was confirmed over the weekend, after an 89-year-old woman who had been transferred from the Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert on April 21 tested positive.

The woman was placed in isolation after she arrived, as per government protocol.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw announced that there were small outbreaks at both the Sturgeon hospital and the Royal Alexandra Hospital during her daily update on Monday. She also announced the second case at the General, which she said is also linked to Sturgeon hospital.

“Another case at the General has been linked to the Sturgeon hospital outbreak as a result of patient transfer. A quick response to these cases means that spread of the virus is being prevented, and patients and staff are being prevented,” she said.

On Sunday, CTV News Edmonton asked Alberta Health Services why the first patient had not been tested before she was transferred from the Sturgeon to the General.

“It’s not protocol,” AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson told CTV News in an email.

“The guidelines state that a person is placed on isolation protocol for 14 days as soon as they arrive at a different facility, whether they are positive or not.”

Once a continuing care facility in Alberta has confirmed two cases, they are considered to have an outbreak.

New admissions are not allowed at the site and staff must notify employers if they are working at other sites.