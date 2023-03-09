Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton-area exploitation investigation

A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.

On Feb. 9, a school-aged child in Edmonton who was allegedly being sexually abused by their father was rescued by ICE.

The 36-year old man has been charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Making child pornography;

Accessing child pornography;

Distributing child pornography; and

Possession of child pornography.

His name is not being released to protect the identity of his child.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on March 21.

The man had allegedly been talking online to a Strathcona County woman who was arrested and charged earlier in February with sexual offences allegedly committed against her own toddler.

Police say they uncovered the communication between the pair when they analysed the devices seized from the Strathcona County woman.

Analysis of the woman's devices remains in the early stages, but she's facing several new charges.

On Feb. 28, she was charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Sexual exploitation;

Two counts of making child pornography;

Possession of child pornography;

Accessing child pornography;

Two counts of counsel to commit sexual assault;

Two counts of counsel to commit sexual interference;

Two counts of counsel to commit sexual exploitation;

Agreement or arrangement to commit sexual offence against a child; and

Distribute child pornography.

She is now facing a total of 24 charges related to child sexual abuse material.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on March 22.

Police say they fear there may be additional victims in the case, and they're combing through digital evidence as quickly as possible to find any other children at risk.

Both children are receiving help from a variety of specialized support services, including the The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, ALERT said.

ALERT will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. about the investigation. CTV News Edmonton will air the press conference live on our website.

Anyone with information about this case or any other child exploitation situation is urged to call their local police or report their concern anonymously online.