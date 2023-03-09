Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton-area exploitation investigation
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
On Feb. 9, a school-aged child in Edmonton who was allegedly being sexually abused by their father was rescued by ICE.
The 36-year old man has been charged with:
- Sexual assault;
- Sexual interference;
- Making child pornography;
- Accessing child pornography;
- Distributing child pornography; and
- Possession of child pornography.
His name is not being released to protect the identity of his child.
He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on March 21.
The man had allegedly been talking online to a Strathcona County woman who was arrested and charged earlier in February with sexual offences allegedly committed against her own toddler.
Police say they uncovered the communication between the pair when they analysed the devices seized from the Strathcona County woman.
Analysis of the woman's devices remains in the early stages, but she's facing several new charges.
On Feb. 28, she was charged with:
- Sexual assault;
- Sexual interference;
- Sexual exploitation;
- Two counts of making child pornography;
- Possession of child pornography;
- Accessing child pornography;
- Two counts of counsel to commit sexual assault;
- Two counts of counsel to commit sexual interference;
- Two counts of counsel to commit sexual exploitation;
- Agreement or arrangement to commit sexual offence against a child; and
- Distribute child pornography.
She is now facing a total of 24 charges related to child sexual abuse material.
She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on March 22.
Police say they fear there may be additional victims in the case, and they're combing through digital evidence as quickly as possible to find any other children at risk.
Both children are receiving help from a variety of specialized support services, including the The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, ALERT said.
ALERT will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. about the investigation. CTV News Edmonton will air the press conference live on our website.
Anyone with information about this case or any other child exploitation situation is urged to call their local police or report their concern anonymously online.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Apology letter found after U.S. citizens killed in Mexico
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.
Health Canada recalls YETI coolers and gear case over potential ‘magnet ingestion’ hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for various YETI coolers and a gear case after the company reported detaching magnets which could pose a risk 'of serious injury or death' if ingested.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Calgary
-
Suspect sought in Calgary Central Library attack that left senior unconscious
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of the suspect in an attack on a senior at the Calgary Central Library.
-
'Not looking to make money': Alberta government swallows cost on imported children's pain reliever
The Smith government will be selling bottles of children's pain reliever, acquired from overseas sources, at a loss to residents, Alberta's health minister said this week.
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
-
Saskatoon child’s speech stands out in furor over change rooms
Much vitriol has been spread online about the rights of transgender people to equal access to city facilities, but one 10-year-old put the issue in stark relief on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Special weather statements issued for southern Sask. with 10-20 centimetres of snow possible
Special weather statements have been issued across southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.
-
Incident that led to suspension of Moose Jaw Warriors players was not criminal, police say
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it believes the incident that led to the suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors players in February was not criminal.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
Atlantic
-
New Waterford, N.S. woman wins Maritimes' largest lottery prize valued at $31M
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
'People are scared': N.S. medical clinic sits empty for two years
For two years the medical clinic in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., has been sitting empty.
Toronto
-
Ammonia leak at Ontario pork factory sends 15 workers to hospital
An ammonia leak at an Ontario pork factory has sent approximately 15 employees to hospital Thursday, police confirmed.
-
Student arrested after weapon reported at Brampton high school
A youth has been arrested and a weapon recovered after Peel police were called to a Brampton school Thursday.
-
School bus driver charged after crashing in Whitby, Ont. with students on board
A school bus with primary students onboard collided with a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Ottawa
-
Conservation authority warns of spring flooding risk along Rideau River watershed
A local conservation authority is warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed this spring due to the heavy snowfall this winter.
-
Trans activist stands up to backlash from Hershey campaign
An Ottawa transgender rights advocate is not backing down after her appearance in a campaign for International Women's Day sparked hateful backlash.
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.
-
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
-
Cars end up on sidewalk after crash in Kitchener
At least one person was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
Winnipeg
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
-
How Manitobans can limit food waste in their home
It's an all too familiar situation for many people around the world - food going bad before it can be eaten and it gets thrown out.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
-
B.C. Civil Liberties Association revokes award granted to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Another award has been stripped from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. unit handles resource project protests
The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force's British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.
Vancouver Island
-
'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. unit handles resource project protests
The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force's British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.
-
BC Ferries report foresees possible recession, challenges with worker retention
A new report from BC Ferries to the independent Office of the BC Ferries Commissioner highlights significant challenges for the service, including a possible recession and difficulty recruiting and retaining employees.