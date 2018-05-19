The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a sudden death at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

The call came in late Saturday morning; no other information is currently available, just that the situation is being investigated.

This is the second death at the facility this month.

On Saturday, May 5, another inmate was found unresponsive in her cell and declared dead by emergency responders.

Her death is being reviewed internally and also investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.