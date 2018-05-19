Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Second death at Edmonton Remand Centre this month
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 2:04PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 19, 2018 3:25PM MDT
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a sudden death at the Edmonton Remand Centre.
The call came in late Saturday morning; no other information is currently available, just that the situation is being investigated.
This is the second death at the facility this month.
On Saturday, May 5, another inmate was found unresponsive in her cell and declared dead by emergency responders.
Her death is being reviewed internally and also investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.