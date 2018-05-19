Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Second death at Remand Centre this month
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 1:55PM MDT
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the second death in May at the Edmonton Remand Centre.
The call came in late Saturday morning; no other information is currently available, just that the situation is being investigated.
On Saturday, May 5 another inmate was found unresponsive in her cell and declared dead by emergency responders.
Her death is being reviewed internally and also investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.