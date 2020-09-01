EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges after a 68-year-old man was killed in northeast Edmonton last week.

Edmonton police were called to a bus shelter in the area of 118 Avenue and 42 Street at approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 22 after an "unprovoked attack."

Russell William Storoschuk died of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, police said after his autopsy.

Darrell David Taylor, 23, was arrested after police obtained surveillance footage from businesses in the 118 Avenue area.

He was taken into custody Saturday and charged with second-degree murder.