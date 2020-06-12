Advertisement
Second-degree murder charge laid in 2019 death of Breianna Schamber
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 3:44PM MDT
Police were called to a home in southwest Edmonton on Dec.3, 2019. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police have charged a St. Albert man in the death of Breianna Schamber, 25, last December.
Schamber’s body was found in a home in the Duggan neighbourhood on Dec. 3, 2019.
When police were initially called to the scene, they would not confirm that her death was suspicious.
On June 11, homicide detectives arrested and charged Hunter Alexander Duncan, 23, with second-degree murder.
Police have also confirmed Schamber died from strangulation.