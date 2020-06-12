EDMONTON -- Police have charged a St. Albert man in the death of Breianna Schamber, 25, last December.

Schamber’s body was found in a home in the Duggan neighbourhood on Dec. 3, 2019.

When police were initially called to the scene, they would not confirm that her death was suspicious.

On June 11, homicide detectives arrested and charged Hunter Alexander Duncan, 23, with second-degree murder.

Police have also confirmed Schamber died from strangulation.