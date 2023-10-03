Edmonton

    • Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelter

    Police investigate the death of Keith Phillips, 39, outside the Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre on Oct. 1, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) Police investigate the death of Keith Phillips, 39, outside the Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre on Oct. 1, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

    One person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.

    Emergency crews were called to the Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre at 105A Avenue and 100 Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured man.

    The victim, who has been identified as 39-year-old Keith Phillips, was taken to hospital, where he died.

    An autopsy conducted on Tuesday found that Phillips died of a stab wound to the chest.

    A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder in the death. 

