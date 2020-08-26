EDMONTON -- A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in Lloydminster.

Police were called to a home on 47A Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. when a man was found dead.

Elaine Behm, 49, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Darren Behm, 51, RCMP said.

His autopsy was scheduled for later this week.

The accused is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

RCMP are not looking for other suspects.