Second-degree murder charge laid in March homicide

Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman eight months ago.

On March 5, officers were called to a home at Ramsay Crescent and 43 Avenue for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found the body of Dagmar Petersen, 85, in the home.

An autopsy conducted on March 8 revealed that the cause of death was blunt force injury to the head, and the death was deemed a homicide.

On Tuesday, a 64-year-old was charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.