Second-degree murder charge laid in northwest Edmonton homicide
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A 38-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old woman at a northwest Edmonton home in July.
The Edmonton Police Service was called to a weapons complaint at a home in the Kensington neighbourhood on July 13 at approximately 2:15 a.m.
Officers found the victim, Audrey Corcoran, on the ground with a stab would. She was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on July 19, EPS said.
Ashely Courterielle was initially charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. She has since been charged with second-degree murder as well.
Corcoran and Courterielle were known to each other, police said.