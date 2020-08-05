EDMONTON -- A 38-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old woman at a northwest Edmonton home in July.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to a weapons complaint at a home in the Kensington neighbourhood on July 13 at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Officers found the victim, Audrey Corcoran, on the ground with a stab would. She was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on July 19, EPS said.

Ashely Courterielle was initially charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. She has since been charged with second-degree murder as well.

Corcoran and Courterielle were known to each other, police said.