EDMONTON -- A Saddle Lake Cree Nation man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another resident of the nation.

Charlton Dwight Gladue, 34, was arrested on June 25 and taken into custody.

He is set to appear in St. Paul provincial court on July 8.

Gladue is accused of killing Francis Primeau, 25.

Primeau was found dead on a driveway on Saddle Lake Cree Nation on June 7.

RCMP are calling the incident targeted.