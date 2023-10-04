Second-degree murder charge laid in shooting death outside Edmonton shelter

A murder charge has been laid in connection with a death outside the Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre in January.

Emergency crews were called to the shelter at 100 Street and 105A Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 for a report of a man in medical distress.

A 32-year-old man, who has been identified as Shane Bakewell, was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

An autopsy on Jan. 9 found Bakewell died of a gunshot wound and his death was a homicide.

A 24-year-old man has now been charged with second-degree murder in Bakewell's death.

On Sunday, 39-year-old Keith Phillips was killed outside the same shelter.

An autopsy found he was stabbed in the chest.

A 31-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in his death.