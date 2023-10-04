Edmonton

    • Second-degree murder charge laid in shooting death outside Edmonton shelter

    Officers were investigating in front of the Herb Jameison Shelter in central Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Evan Klippenstein). Officers were investigating in front of the Herb Jameison Shelter in central Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Evan Klippenstein).

    A murder charge has been laid in connection with a death outside the Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre in January.

    Emergency crews were called to the shelter at 100 Street and 105A Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 for a report of a man in medical distress.

    A 32-year-old man, who has been identified as Shane Bakewell, was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

    An autopsy on Jan. 9 found Bakewell died of a gunshot wound and his death was a homicide.

    A 24-year-old man has now been charged with second-degree murder in Bakewell's death.

    On Sunday, 39-year-old Keith Phillips was killed outside the same shelter.

    An autopsy found he was stabbed in the chest.

    A 31-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in his death.

