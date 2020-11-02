Advertisement
Second-degree murder charge laid in south Edmonton homicide
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 4:24PM MST
A man died in hospital Nov. 1, 2020, after being found unresponsive at a south Edmonton home.
EDMONTON -- Homicide investigators have charged a 28-year-old man in the death of Frankie Sawan over the weekend.
Roland Blind, 28, faces one count of second-degree murder.
Police say Blind knew Sawan, 24, who was found unresponsive on Nov. 1 at a south Edmonton home.
Sawan’s autopsy will be done Nov. 4.
The city has counted 28 homicides to date.