Second-degree murder charge laid in stabbing near Royal Alexandra Hospital

A woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man died of a stab wound last week.

Police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 105 Street and 111 Avenue on May 1.

The victim, 31-year-old Harley Norman, died in hospital. An autopsy determined his cause of death was a single stab wound.

On May 2, police arrested Laura Blowers, 28, in the area of 106 Avenue and 95 Street.

She was charged with second-degree murder.

Police are not looking for other suspects.