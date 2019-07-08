A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle.

Kyle Littlechild, a 27-year-old resident of Maskwacis, was arrested July 4 in the death of Delaina Lace Cutarm, 29.

He was taken into custody and schedule to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on July 9.

According to police, Cutarm was killed on July 6 after she was struck by a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. in Ermineskin. Police later concluded her death was a homicide, and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit was assigned to help investigate.