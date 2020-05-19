EDMONTON -- A man from Swan River First Nation, Alta., was stabbed to death on Sunday in Slave Lake.

RCMP were called early that morning around 5:30 a.m., later identifying the victim as 34-year-old Christopher Valiquette.

A High Prairie man, Vernon Wayne Laboucan, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Laboucan has been scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, and an autopsy will be done Thursday in Edmonton.