Second-degree murder charge stayed against mother in newborn's death
Michelle Rice, 31, is seen with her daughter in an undated photo. Supplied.
EDMONTON -- A second-degree murder charge against a woman accused in the death of her 11-day-old daughter has been stayed.
Police were called to an Edmonton home in March 2017 to investigate a report of a baby not breathing.
Almost two months later, Michelle Rice was charged after autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed her baby, Eliana Rice, died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.
A trial for Rice, who is 34, was to begin next week, but court documents show the murder charge was stayed last October.
Alberta Justice did not provide a statement.
In Canada, stayed charges can be reactivated by the Crown within one year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020
Correction:
An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that police were called to an Edmonton home in March 2018. The correct date is March 2017. We regret the error.