Second fire at Westmount duplex
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 7:25AM MDT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 6:38AM MDT
Crews battling a fire at 123 Street and 110 Avenue.
EDMONTON -- Fire crews were called to a blaze on 123 Street at 110 Avenue on Thursday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received the call at 6:23 a.m. and were on the scene in five minutes.
Firefighters found a working fire at the back of the building. It was declared under control at 12:33 p.m.
The fire remains under investigation.
There were no reported injuries. The building was vacant and under construction due to a suspicious fire in the same building on Feb. 21. Investigators said that fire was deliberately set and caused approximately $350,000 in damages. Eleven residents of the multi-suite home were evacuated.
