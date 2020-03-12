EDMONTON -- Fire crews were called to a blaze on 123 Street at 110 Avenue on Thursday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received the call at 6:23 a.m. and were on the scene in five minutes.

Firefighters found a working fire at the back of the building. It was declared under control at 12:33 p.m.

The fire remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries. The building was vacant and under construction due to a suspicious fire in the same building on Feb. 21. Investigators said that fire was deliberately set and caused approximately $350,000 in damages. Eleven residents of the multi-suite home were evacuated.