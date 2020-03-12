EDMONTON -- Fire crews are battling a blaze on 123 Street at 110 Avenue.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received the call at 6:23 a.m. and were on the secene in five minutes.

They found a working fire at the back of the building, which is under construction. Fire and smoke are visible in the third floor of the home.

There are no reported injuries. Traffic in the area is being impacted.

There was a suspicious fire in the same building on Feb. 21. Eleven residents of the multi-suite home were evacuated.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.