

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A second man has been charged with fraud after he and another person allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase $250,000 of merchandise from Edmonton businesses.

Edmonton Police Service said it received over 10 reports of fraud from automotive and electrical goods retailers. An investigation revealed two men had made the purchases with stolen credit cards.

Richard Joseph Zukowksi, 42, was arrested on Jan. 3. He faces five charges of fraud over $5,000, two charges of fraud under $5,000 and one charge of uttering a forged document.

He was released to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Peter Philip Cardinal, 60, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2018.