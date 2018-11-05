Days after a Rocky Mountain House RCMP officer was bear sprayed and assaulted, police said a second man is facing charges.

RCMP said Peter Gopher, 37, is facing charges of resisting a police officer, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to Traffic Safety Act charges.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, RCMP said Christopher Wickens-Pearse, 22, was facing a total of 46 charges.

Police said a male reportedly stole a number of bottles of liquor from a liquor store on Oct. 24, before fleeing in a stolen pickup truck. On Oct. 27, an RCMP officer pulled over the same stolen vehicle.

Two people were associated with it, and both resisted arrest and fought with officers.

During the incident, an RCMP officer was bear sprayed and both suspects fled – one driving off in the stolen vehicle.

On Oct. 29, officers found the same stolen vehicle on the Sunchild First Nation, and saw a man exiting it. Police chased the man, later identified as Wickens-Pearse, who was arrested inside a home, but the man resisted officers and assaulted the one trying to arrest him.

Gopher and Wickins-Pearse are in custody, with court appearances scheduled for Nov. 7 in Rocky Mountain House.