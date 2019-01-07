Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Second person charged in animal-cruelty investigation
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 11:18AM MST
In relation to an investigation into the deaths of three horses at a Parkland County property, a second person has been charged with animal-cruelty related offences.
Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, faces three Criminal Code charges of permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to animals.
He was released from custody after a bail hearing, and is scheduled to appear in Evansburg Provincial Court on Jan. 14.
A woman was also criminally charged in relation to the case on Jan. 5, after Evansburg RCMP heard allegations that horses were starving on her property.