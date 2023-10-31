Second person charged with murder in Fort McMurray killing

EDMONTON
    A second person has been charged in the killing of a Fort McMurray man in September.

    Norman Lineham, 43, was found dead in his home in Timberlea on Sept. 21.

    On Friday, Charlotte Mackey, 43, was charged with second-degree murder in the case.

    She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Nov. 20.

    Thomas Matthew Cooper, 39, was also charged with second-degree murder in Lineham's death last month.

