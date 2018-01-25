Red Deer RCMP said a Second World War-era document had been returned to its owner, days after police released photos of the stolen item to the public.

Back on January 18, RCMP said the document had been recovered on December 13, during an arrest.

Investigators tried to track down the owner of the item, but were not successful.

On Thursday, January 25, police said the owner had come forward.

RCMP told CTV News the owner had purchased the document as a collectible.