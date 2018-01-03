Starting on Monday, a section of 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton will be shut down – the two-year closure will make way for LRT construction.

The seven block stretch on 102 Avenue, between 96 Street and 103 Street, will close to eastbound and westbound traffic on January 8.

While the avenue will be shut down, officials said traffic headed north and south on major cross streets will still flow for much of the closure.

“Primarily we’re going to keep all of the streets…97, 100, 101 and 103 [Streets] open with all the lanes,” Dean Heuman with TransEd said. “There will be some times when we have to do construction in those areas, so the minimum is one lane in each direction, and that will not be until 2019.”

TransEd, the group behind the construction of the Valley Line LRT called the closure the start of “the last piece” in the project.

Down the line, platform piers have gone up, the Cloverdale Bridge is gone, and work to tunnel into the riverbank is underway.

Meanwhile, there are concerns about the impact the closure will have on businesses in the area.

“I think it’s going to come as a shock when all of a sudden the roadways are blocked,” said Amber Berezanski, manager at Second Cup on 102 Avenue.

The café has an entrance in an office tower, but Berezanski believes the closure will still impact business.

“A lot of our customers do just walk in off the street, so for those people that do, they’ll have to find a different route, or coffee shop,” Berezanski said.

TransEd told CTV News officials have contacted every business on the impacted stretch of road, the Downtown Business Association said it will be important to keep communication lines open between TransEd, businesses, and the public.

Once the road reopens, there will be major changes. LRT trains will run along the north edge, there will be bike lanes on the south side, and a single lane of eastbound traffic between them.

TransEd expects to reopen 102 Avenue in early to mid-2020.

With files from Jeremy Thompson