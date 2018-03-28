A portion of 17 Street, north of Whitemud Drive, is closed in both directions as the EPS Major Collision Unit investigates a serious crash.

The head-on collision happened on the stretch of road at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, sending both drivers to hospital.

Police say one person has non-life threatening injuries while the other is suffering from undetermined injuries.

Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said the road had been reopened in both directions.