Section of 17 St. reopened following head-on crash
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 12:26PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 3:50PM MDT
A portion of 17 Street, north of Whitemud Drive, is closed in both directions as the EPS Major Collision Unit investigates a serious crash.
The head-on collision happened on the stretch of road at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, sending both drivers to hospital.
Police say one person has non-life threatening injuries while the other is suffering from undetermined injuries.
Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said the road had been reopened in both directions.