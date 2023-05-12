Section of 170 Street closed for the weekend

A section of road near West Edmonton Mall closed Friday night for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge.

The northbound and southbound lanes of 170 Street from 87 Avenue to 90 Avenue will be closed over the weekend while crews install the new 170 Street pedestrian bridge truss structure.

The road is expected to reopen Monday morning by 6 a.m. to allow for normal weekday traffic. The shared pathway and the West Edmonton Mall parking lot ramps along 170 Street will remain closed until summer.

Until construction on the truss is complete, additional road closures can be expected. The City of Edmonton said it's working to minimize disruptions by keeping full road closures to the weekend hours.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are being asked to take alternate routes and should plan for additional travel time during closures.

Construction on the 170 Street pedestrian bridge began in 2021. It's expected to wrap up this summer.