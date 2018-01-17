Edmonton police shut down a section of 82 Avenue Wednesday morning, after a pedestrian was hit.

Police said at about 11 a.m., officers were called to reports a school bus had collided with a female pedestrian at the intersection of 82 Avenue and 85 Street.

The pedestrian was treated and taken to hospital.

Officers shut down 82 Avenue in both directions, between 83 Street and 86 Street as they investigated.

