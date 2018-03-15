Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Section of 92 Ave. closed due to flooding
A section of 92 Ave. between 34 St. and 48 St. was closed due to flooding on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 4:44PM MDT
The city said a section of 92 Avenue had to be closed Thursday, due to flooding on the road.
Officials said the road, between 34 Street and 48 Street was closed due to flooding across the road west of 34 Street.
Drivers are asked to detour around the closure using Sherwood Park Freeway or 101 Avenue.
The closure is expected to continue until Saturday.