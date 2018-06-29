

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





A request from a city councillor to rename a north Edmonton road has been approved and preparations to change the name have begun.

Ward 3 city councillor Jon Dziadyk’s application to Edmonton’s Naming Committee to rename a stretch of 97 Street the “Canadian Forces Trail” was given the green light on June 26 after the councillor presented his pitch to the committee.

“There was an initiative to do this about 10 years ago with the name Hero’s Boulevard and there was a lot of support for [the name]. It was around the time the war in Afghanistan was going on and people were lining up on 97 Street to wave goodbye to the troops or welcome them home. It was a real history with that.”

The change will honorary, not quite the same as a permanent one. Much like 82 Avenue is known as Whyte Avenue, the stretch of 97 Street north of 137 Avenue will now be known as the Canadian Forces Trail while maintaining the name 97 Street.

The area of 97 Street is historically significant according to Dziadyk and he said it is ingrained in the city’s military history.

“It has been traveled so many times by military convoys for the sole purpose of defending Canada.”

Dziadyk said that without the outright support of the surrounding neighbourhoods, this wouldn’t have been possible.

“Knocking on so many doors, I thought that there were so many military or veterans within Ward 3. You can tell because a lot of them have yellow ribbons or ‘support the troops’ stickers on their mailboxes.”

Before presenting his proposal to the committee on Tuesday, Dziadyk’s publicity campaign for the change included letters distributed to hundreds of houses on 96 Street and 98 Street and online surveys. He also visited businesses in the area to let them know of the possibility of the change and all of the information collected was compiled into the presentation. He said that the committee “unanimously” supported the idea.

His reasoning behind the name change was simple, “I wanted to honour existing military members and veterans who choose to live in Edmonton and around that [Griesbach] area and who go back and forth on that road to get to the base.”

Dziadyk also wanted to emphasize how that stretch of highway has had an impact on the growth of the north side.

“I wanted to outright honour the history of that road. This road has been an important connector between the Griesbach area (which used to be an army base), with The Garrison. Much of that part of the north side has been developed because of that relationship.”

As city councillor for Ward 3, Dziadyk wants to bring more of a sense of identity to that area.

“Being a city councillor and an urban planner I believe in place-making. Making places more appealing so that businesses in that area will have more of an advantage over businesses in unnamed streets.”

And he said that having a uniquely named street will help businesses find that identity that perhaps businesses in other parts of the city don’t have.

It’s not all business for the councillor, though, as he is a Navy reserve member himself.

“It’s done for the reasons I mentioned but either as a coincidence or not, I am in the military right now. I’m a reservist in the Navy.”

“While the name is effectively in place right now and there is no size up. We will spend the next few months making the signs,” he said. This will lead up to an unveiling ceremony in mid-November in time for Remembrance Day.

Dziadyk covered the cost of the proposal and said that since the change isn’t permanent, but honorary, the cost of the signs falls on the applicant. And in this case, that’s him.

“The preliminary estimate for the cost of the signs is about $4,000-$5,000. That’s with production and installation.”

Fundraising will be crucial to the success of the signs, “Some organizations have already reached out. It’s my intent that this will be covered by philanthropists and maybe some veteran organizations that have money for this type of stuff.”

This Remembrance Day will mark the 100-year anniversary of the conclusion of World War I and Dziadyk expects the signs to be done by then.

“This is rewarding to do; there is a rich heritage there.”