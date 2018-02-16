A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue (EFR) said crews were called to the scene of a train derailment on the south side Friday afternoon, and police closed a section of Ellerslie Road because of it.

Firefighters were called to the derailment, at Ellerslie Road at 101 Street at 2:25 p.m. Friday, nine crews arrived a few minutes later – and at about 2:45 p.m., the Hazardous Materials Unit was on the way.

Officials later said crews had found no leaks at the scene, and the HazMat Unit was released – less than an hour after the call, three fire crews remained on scene to help with the cleanup.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Eight cars on the CP train went off the track; it’s believed they were carrying dry bulk, likely grain. Officials with CP were also on the scene.

Police closed a section of Ellerslie Road in both directions due to the derailment.

#yegtraffic advisory: Ellerslie Road is closed in both directions between Parsons Road and Gateway Blvd due to a train derailment. If you are heading out on your Friday afternoon commute, please avoid the area. -CV — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 16, 2018

More to come…