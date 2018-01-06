A section of a northern Alberta highway is closed after an early morning collision Saturday.

Boyle RCMP is on Highway 63 at kilometre 62 after a logging truck crossed over from the southbound lane to the northbound lane at 5:00 a.m.

The northbound lane of Highway 63 will be closed “for the next few hours,” RCMP said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and no one else was involved in the collision.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.