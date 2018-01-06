A section of a northern Alberta highway reopened Saturday afternoon after an early morning collision Saturday.

Boyle RCMP is on Highway 63 at kilometre 62 after a logging truck crossed over from the southbound lane to the northbound lane at 5:00 a.m.

The northbound lane of Highway 63 was closed for several hours and traffic was rerouted.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and no one else was involved in the collision.

RCMP said a tire blowout caused the collision.