Section of Hwy 40 reopened after five vehicle crash
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 12:49PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, April 6, 2018 4:09PM MDT
Hours after a multi-vehicle crash prompted police to close Highway 40, RCMP said it had been reopened – and an investigation was underway.
Grande Prairie RCMP said police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the collision – on Highway 40 near the Wapiti Bridge - just before noon.
The highway was closed in both directions for several hours Friday afternoon.
Police said the road had been reopened just after 4 p.m.
An investigation is underway.