Hours after a multi-vehicle crash prompted police to close Highway 40, RCMP said it had been reopened – and an investigation was underway.

Grande Prairie RCMP said police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the collision – on Highway 40 near the Wapiti Bridge - just before noon.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours Friday afternoon.

Police said the road had been reopened just after 4 p.m.

An investigation is underway.