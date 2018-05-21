Police said a section of highway south of Boyle has been closed, after a semi-truck crashed and chemicals were spilled on the roadway.

RCMP said the tractor trailer unit crashed on Highway 831, about three kilometres south of Boyle. The vehicle was carrying hazardous materials at the time – and as a result of the collision, hydrochloric acid was released.

At last word, emergency crews were on the scene and Haz Mat technicians were on the way late Monday morning. RCMP said nearby homes had been evacuated.

Drivers in the area are asked to detour using Highway 63 (southbound traffic) and Highway 661 (northbound traffic).

The driver, and only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was not injured.