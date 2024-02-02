EDMONTON
    • Section of Jasper Avenue closed after pedestrian injured in collision

    Edmonton police investigate a Jasper Avenue collision involving a pedestrian on Feb. 2, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police investigate a Jasper Avenue collision involving a pedestrian on Feb. 2, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A collision involving a pedestrian has led Edmonton police to close a section of Jasper Avenue in both directions between 121 and 123 Street.

    The Edmonton Police Service said in an afternoon media release the pedestrian has serious injuries.

    Officers are redirecting traffic while investigators examine the collision scene at 122 Street and Jasper Avenue.

